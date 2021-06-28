Dubai: Two Egyptian expats living in Kuwait will be deported - one was found guilty of harassing women in public while the other insulted Kuwait, during a rant against the weather, local media reported.
The families of the two expats were requested to bring two travel tickets and the passports of suspects in preparation for their deportation.
The first suspect was accused of harassing girls in public in Hawally area, and was arrested after several reports were filed against him.
The source said that the expat, in his thirties, denied the charges brought against him at the beginning but investigations proved otherwise.
Meanwhile, the other expat was accused of insulting Kuwait and uttering inappropriate phrases in a video clip shared widely on social media, and sarcastically expressing his dissatisfaction with the weather and the dust storm.
Egyptians constitute the second-largest expat community in Kuwait, after Indians.