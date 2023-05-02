Dubai: Kuwait has deported some 40,000 illegal expatriates, who violated residence and labour laws, within a year.
Accordingly, the number of illegal expatriates living in the country has been brought down to about 120,000 due to intensive security campaigns carried out by various sectors of the Ministry of Interior, well-informed security sources said.
Sheikh Talal Al Khalid, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Acting Minister of Defence, and Lieutenant General Anwar Al Barjas. Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, issued directives to amend the demographics and prosecute violators of the residence and labour laws.
Special teams were formed, comprising members from the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM) investigations sector, to work in four shifts around the clock with support from the security force. From January 1, 2023, to April 28, 2023, about 11,000 violators of the residence law, men and women of different nationalities, have been deported, according to the sources.
Sources further said that the campaigns during the next few days will include desert areas, farms, and chalets, and violators will be seized and deported.
The Ministry of Interior will also continue to pursue violators and gather inbformation about those who shelter violators and refer them to the authorities.