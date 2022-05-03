Cairo: Hunt is under way for a person who seized a pizza dish he had earlier ordered and sped off in his car without footing the bill, a local newspaper has said.
Hardly had the man, sitting in the car, received the dish from a restaurant employee in the Hawalli governorate south of Kuwait City, when he sped off, putting the lives of the worker and pedestrians in peril, Al Anba added.
The legal representative of a food company owning the restaurant told police they had received an order by phone from a person for a pizza meal and that person said he would show up to receive the dish, a security source said.
The alleged customer later showed up, seized the pizza and made off with it without paying the bill valued at KD7.2.
Both the bill and the phone number used in placing the order have been included as documents in the case registered as a food theft, the report said.