Only people with one or both doses of vaccine will be allowed in malls, gyms

Kuwait City: Given that starting Sunday, June 27 only vaccinated people will be allowed into certain commercial businesses, large crowds of people flocked to the mall over the weekend.

The government put in place a decision that only those who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed into restaurants, cafes, gyms, shops and malls larger than 6,000 square metres.

For the malls, certain area points will be allocated for entrance, all of which will have a field team positioned at the door to ensure that everybody who enters is vaccinated. Mall goers will need to show the vaccine certificate, which is accessible by the Immune or Kuwait Mobile ID app.

In addition, security forces will be positioned at various points around the mall to ensure that all are adhering to health requirements.

Vaccination status

The Immune application states each person’s vaccine status and categorizes them into three colours: red, yellow and green.

Those who have not yet received a single dose or have contracted COVID-19 within 10 days are categorised as red. The yellow vaccination status applies to people who have received one dose, those who got their second dose 14 days ago or less and those who got COVID-19 in the past 90 days. The green status indicates that the person has received their second dose more than 14 days ago.

Mass vaccination

The Ministry of Health has not indicated how many total doses have been administered for over a month now. But, according to health officials who spoke with local media, Kuwait has administered a total of 3 million doses.