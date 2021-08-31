Dubai: An employee from Kuwait’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and a Syrian citizen have been arrested and referred to Public Prosecution, local media reported.
The employee is said to have accepted 2,000 dinars in bribes from a Syrian man to help release his countryman who was in police custody over a forgery case.
Acting on a tip-off, the military police launched an investigation into the alleged bribery case, and discovered that the CID employee had indeed accepted the bribe.
The suspect together with the Syrian man were immediately arrested and referred to public prosecution for further legal action.
The Ministry of Interior affirmed it has zero tolerance for anyone who breaks law and regulations irrespective of their positions.
According to Kuwaiti law, if a public official solicits or accepts a bribe, or if any person promises, offers or gives a bribe to either a public official or a private person, they will be jailed for up to 10 years along with a fine not exceeding double the value of the bribe (promised or given).