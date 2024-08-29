Cairo: Kuwait has blocked 392 websites involved in fraud and swindle operations, security authorities have said.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said the anti-cyber crime directorate in collaboration with other competent agencies have blocked the illegal websites that included 52 sites implicated in bogus recruitment and employment of domestic workers in the country.

The crackdown has also involved disabling 662 phone lines used for fraudulent WhatsApp accounts, 62% of which were disguised as company outlets.

The ministry said it will continue to keep a close eye on fake websites, block them and take legal action to protect citizens and expatriates from falling prey to such illegal operations.

Nearly 10,000 fraud and swindle cases have been brought before courts in Kuwait over the past three years amid a warning of a spike in the illegal practice, according to a recent media report.

There has recently been a rise in fraud cases in Kuwait despite repeated warnings from the competent agencies to citizens and expatriates to be on guard against potential fraudsters and their ruses, Al Qabas newspaper has quoted what it termed as a well-informed source.

“The cases heard by courts and set for decisions sometimes reach 10 cases a day, entirely pertaining to swindle and fraud crimes. This means the perpetrators are increasing despite campaigns that sound the alarm over their tricks,” the source said.

Cases related to real-estate scams rank the first, followed by phantom investment deals inside Kuwait or abroad, and fraud linked to luxury car purchases, according to the source.