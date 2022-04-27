Cairo: Kuwaiti police are hunting for three young men suspected of having walked barefooted into a citizen’s house and leaving donning brand new shoes, a local newspaper has reported.
Owner of the house reported the alleged burglary to police in the area of Al Qadsia in Kuwait City backing up his complaint with footage taken from a surveillance camera in the place, Al Anba said.
The footage shows the three walking barefoot into the house and later leaving with pairs of shoes apparently after failing to lay hands on pricier items.
“A citizen in his 60s informed police he had been surprised by the disappearance of a number of world-famous shoes,” the paper quoted a security source as saying.
“On examining clips recorded by the surveillance cameras, he found out that three men looking in their 20s took advantage of the outer door left open and entered the house barefooted. Minutes later, each went out wearing a pair of shoes. Some also left carrying shoes,” the source added.
The incident has been registered as a misdeamenour case of house trespassing and theft.