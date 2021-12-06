Dubai: Commercial vessels carrying goods to and from Israel will be banned from crossing Kuwait’s territorial waters, Kuwaiti media reported
Rana Al Faris, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology, announced a decree banning the entry of vessels carrying goods to and from Israel.
According to Al Anba newspaper, the ban includes all ships coming from other ports to unload part of their cargo in Kuwaiti ports whenever they are carrying any of the goods stipulated in the ban, with the intention of shipping them to and from Israel.
The move follows a bill passed by Kuwaiti parliament in May, prohibiting Kuwaiti nationals and expat residents from visiting Israel and banning expressions of support for Israel. In the same month, Czech ambassador to Kuwait, Martin Dvorak was summoned after expressing support online for Israel while it carried out airstrikes on Gaza. He later issued an apology over the post.