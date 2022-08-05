Dubai: Authorities in Kuwait have asked YouTube to remove “offensive” advertisements and videos being shown to users in the country.
The Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority said it has coordinated with YouTube to remove content, including advertisements, proven to have violated public morals, according to Al Qabas newspaper.
The authority said it has received several complaints about inappropriate content on the platform from individuals and government agencies. It has, therefore, followed up and verified these complaints, and taken the necessary actions against those proven to have committed violations.
The erring YouTube accounts, according to the paper, were blocked in coordination between the authority and YouTube.
Kuwait is the second Arab country to request YouTube to delete offensive ads after Saudi Arabia. Earlier last month, the kingdom asked YouTube to remove inappropriate ads that went viral on the platform.
In a joint statement, the Saudi General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) and the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said that “inappropriate ads” spreads widely on YouTube recently contradicts with Islamic values and principles and violates media content regulations in the Kingdom.