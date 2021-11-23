Cairo: A foreign fisherman in Kuwait was stunned when he pulled his net only to find it had a catch of hashish.
The man informed police that while fishing in the area of Ras Al Zour in southern Kuwait he found that his net was too heavy to pull.
On putting an extra effort in pulling it, the Asian man discovered that a number of boxes were entangled into the net, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing a security source.
On opening one box, he found out it was stashed with hashish, the source added.
After being notified of the incident, anti-drugs police went to the coastal site where the contraband catch was impounded.
Personnel from the General Narcotics-Combatting Directorate in collaboration with the coastguards conducted 48-hour surveillance in the area searching for the anonymous offenders, but no one was spotted. No arrests have been made yet in connection to the case.
Kuwait applies tough penalties in drug cases, including the death penalty.