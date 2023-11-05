Cairo: Kuwait has appointed 105 new prosecutors marking a record number of Kuwaitis picked for the job in the country that seeks to create jobs for its citizens.
Kuwait’s Attorney General Saad Al Safran said the biggest number of Kuwaiti applicants to the job in the history of the country’s prosecution has been accepted this year.
“This comes in response to the political leadership’s directives for the Kuwaitisation of the judiciary according to definite plans and a clear methodology,” he added.
According to Al Safran, the successful applicants include 16 women and they all will receive training at the Kuwait Institute for Judicial Studies before starting to do the the job.
In July last year, Kuwait’s Higher Council of Judiciary said it planned to replace foreign staff with citizens in four years at most as part of an employment policy dubbed in the country as “Kuwaitisation”.
In recent years, the council has been keen on increasing the numbers of Kuwaiti law school graduates appointed as prosecutors, marking the first step in the judicial ladder.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up efforts to create jobs for its citizens and replacing foreign employees and adjust a demographic imbalance.
There have recently been increasing calls in Kuwait for curbing foreigners’ employment along accusations that migrant workers have strained the country’s infrastructure facilities amid economic repercussions from the COVID-19 pandemic.