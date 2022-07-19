Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah has been appointed the new Prime Minister of Kuwait, three months after the ex-Kuwaiti government resigned.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, an Emiri decree was issued today, appointing Sheikh Mohammed Sabah Al Salem as the new Prime Minister.
Sheikh Mohammed has also been asked to nominate members of the new government.
Sheikh Mohammed was born in 1955 and is the fourth son of the 12th Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Salem Al Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1965 until 1977.
He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Claremont College in California, and a PhD in Economics and Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University.
Al Sabah served as deputy prime minister and the minister of foreign affairs of Kuwait. In 1993, he was appointed ambassador of Kuwait to the US. He remained in this position until 14 February 2001 when he was appointed state minister for foreign affairs. He was the minister of Finance from January 2003 to July 2003. On 11 February 2006, Mohammad was appointed deputy prime minister while retaining the position of minister of foreign affairs.
He resigned from office on October 18, 2011 in protest against alleged corruption in Kuwait’s government. After leaving office, Al Sabah began to work as a visiting fellow at Oxford University.