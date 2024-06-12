Dubai: The Kuwaiti government has announced Eid Al Adha holiday from June 16 to June 18 across all ministries, state bodies and public institutions.

The decision, approved during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting, designates these days as official nationwide holidays.

Consequently, public sector employees will resume their duties on Wednesday, June 19.

However in Oman, the holiday for employees of the government sector, as well as the private sector, will extend from June 16 to June 20.

All governmental offices will remain closed during these days, allowing employees to participate in the festivities and traditions associated with Eid Al Adha.

Work is scheduled to resume on June 23.