Kuwait City: Amusement parks, arcades and kids’ recreational centres in Kuwait that have been closed for over a year and half are expected to reopen by the beginning of September, a local newspaper reported.
The entertainment sector is working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that all health requirements are put in place before they reopen their doors. Most notably, capacity will be reduced to 50 per cent and all visitors will be required to book a spot online prior to their visit.
Like most businesses, the entertainment sector in Kuwait sustained heavy losses as operations were suspended for almost 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures also have psychological effects on children, who have remained out of school and with limited activities.
With the health situation improving significantly, most restrictions are being lifted. This also coincides with the increase in the number of COVID-19 jabs administered. The reopening comes at a time when almost 100,000 children between the ages of 12 and 15 have received at least their first dose.
The Ministry of Health has been working on vaccinating the young age group as they prepare to resume in person education on October 3, for public schools, and September 26, for private schools.