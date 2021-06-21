Kuwait City: On Sunday, Kuwait's Public Authority for Agriculture Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) issued a decision allowing the import of all types of birds from five countries after the authorities confirmed they are free from bird flu, local media reported.
The five countries are Kazakhstan, Italy, Croatia, the Philippines and Finland.
The spokesman of the PAAAFR, Talal Al Daihani, said they had issued a temporary ban on imports of birds from Lithuania, Estonia and Lesotho after they detected bird flu in some of the poultry.
He pointed out that all poultry entering Kuwait must meet the conditions issued by the Authority’s Animal Health Department that follows the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).
The decision comes after Kuwait recently lifted the ban on three countries - Chile, Australia and Dominican Republic - in April after ascertaining they are free from bird flu.