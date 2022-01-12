Dubai: Travelers who tested positive for COVID-19 but ended their quarantine period outside Kuwait will be allowed to enter the country, local media reported.
The Directorate General of the Civil Aviation (DGCA) of Kuwait has issued a new circular to all airlines instructing them to allow the boarding of passengers who were infected outside Kuwait and ended their isolation period.
In the circular, the DGCA stipulated that vaccinated passengers have to submit a positive PCR test result certificate between a period of (7 to 28 days) prior to the date of the arrival.
Meanwhile, unvaccinated passengers (only Kuwaitis) have to submit a positive PCR test result certificate between a period of (10 to 28 days) prior to the date of the arrival.
The DGCA said that the new measures will be effective as of January 12, 2022 with due consideration to the previous cabinet decisions regarding identifying people who are allowed to enter the country.
The move aims to facilitate the return of Kuwaiti citizens who were infected with coronavirus and their PCR test certificate showed 'positive' after their first swab test, which delayed their return to Kuwait. They can now enter Kuwait with positive PCR test provided they have spent quarantine period abroad.