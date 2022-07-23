Cairo: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry said it had taken “immediate” action against a café for violating public morals.
The move came after a video circulating on social media showed the café’ non-abidance of public morals and business regulations, the ministry added without elaborating.
Users of social media have recently posted a video from a coffeeshop, allegedly located in the area of Fahaheel in southern Kuwait, showing foreign girls dancing and singing.
Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of around 4.6 million.