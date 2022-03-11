Cairo: Around 3.2 million people or 83.6 per cent of eligible categories in Kuwait’s population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the country’s Health Ministry has said.
Some 3.4 million people in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million population, have already received a single dose of vaccination against the disease, the ministry’s figures showed, according to Al Jarida newspaper.
About 1 million people, meanwhile, obtained the booster jabs in Kuwait, it added.
The ministry said that boosters are available in Kuwait for people aged 16 and above, and are administered six months after receiving the second dose.
The booster shots are available without prior appointment at all vaccination centres in the country for people aged 40 and above.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions and relaxed travel curbs after a significant decline in infection rates in the country.
Accordingly, unvaccinated people are allowed to enter malls, cinemas and theatres provided they present a negative PCR result.
Social gatherings inside indoor and outdoor places and full capacity of public transport are also allowed in compliance with health requirements. Physical distancing at mosques has been cancelled.