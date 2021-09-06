Kuwait City: A member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, said in a tweet on Sunday that 70 per cent of the eligible population have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
As the vaccination rate increases, the country witnesses a severe drop in COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalisations. Vaccination speed up
In the past few months, the Ministry of Health has been ramping up its vaccination campaign by opening up new vaccine centres and reducing the time between the first and second dose.
In addition, like all other Gulf countries, Kuwait has authorised administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15 years old. With in-person learning in public schools set to resume on October 3 and in private schools on September 26, a health official revealed more than 300,000 students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated.
Booster shot
As a number of countries around the world administer a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, Kuwait’s Ministry of Health said it will also begin administering a third dose to at-risk groups by the end of September.
Those eligible for the shot are the elderly, patients with organ transplants, cancer and chronic diseases. Although all those eligible for the shot will receive an appointment, it is optional.