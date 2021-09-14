Cairo: Kuwaiti police had raided a gambling den and arrested 29 foreigners, local media reported.
The suspects were rounded up in the swoop that also seized an unspecified amount of money, playing cards and gambling equipment used in casinos.
The illegal casino was operated inside a building in the area of Al Mahboula and police had put the place under close surveillance after a tip off, a security source said.
During investigations, the arrested suspects, including women, admitted to having frequented the place in different times, the Al Jarida newspaper quoted the source as saying.
The suspects, whose nationalities were not disclosed, are being in custody at the General Department of Criminal Investigations.
Police are now investigating how the gambling equipment had entered the country although gambling is banned in Kuwait.
According to the Kuwaiti law, gambling is an offence punishable by three months in prison or an unspecified fine or both penalties.