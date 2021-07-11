Cairo: Jabs, given to Indian workers in the homeland, are recognised in Kuwait, the Indian Ambassador to the Gulf country Sibi George has said.
He told Kuwaiti newspaper Al Rai that the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured in India has world recognition and that his country sent a batch of 200,000 doses of the same vaccine to Kuwait in February.
India’s version of the Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine is known as Covishield. The vaccine is developed by the UK-based AstraZeneca labs and the Oxford University, and manufactured by Serum Institute of India.
There is no problem for Indian workers returning to Kuwait in case their vaccination certificates carry the name of this vaccine, according to George.
There are almost 1 million Indians in Kuwait, a country of around 4.8 million people.
So far, Kuwait has authorised the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.