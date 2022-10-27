Cairo: More than 3,400 Kuwaitis have been picked for employment at government agencies, local media said, as the country is stepping up efforts to provide jobs for its citizens.
The Civil Service Commission, Kuwait’s state employment agency, has announced nominating 3,438 Kuwaiti job applicants to work at government bodies. The nominees were requested to check with those agencies.
The nominees include 1,644 university graduates, 1,287 diplomat holders and 507 high school graduates.
The commission said it continues to be updated on job needs from the government agencies to nominate new batches of employees in different specialties.
Kuwait has recently intensified efforts to create jobs for its citizens and set restrictions on employing foreigners as part of a policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s total population of 4.6 million.
The number of foreign workers in Kuwait dropped by around 134,000 at the end of last year compared to 2020, according to recent official figures.
The country’s overall workforce in both public and private sectors stood at 1.8 million at the end of December last year against 1.9 million the previous year, figures from the state Central Statistical Bureau showed.