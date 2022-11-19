Cairo: Kuwaiti police had arrested four people suspected of speeding off in their cars from a gas station without paying bills of fuel, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
A fifth offender is still at large, according to Al Anba.
The arrests came after officials at the petrol station had reported to police in Al Jahra governorate in north-western Kuwait that the five had repeatedly fueled their cars before escaping from the site without footing the bills.
The station operators provided police with number plates of the cars involved in the offences, depending on footage extracted from surveillance cameras at the site. After arrest, the four admitted to the illegal act after they had been faced with their photos filmed in the footage