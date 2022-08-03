Cairo: A Philippine woman gave birth to a baby boy on a flight that had taken off from Kuwait heading to the Philippines, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The woman was boarding a Kuwait Airways plane when she experienced labour pains, Al Qabas said.
The flight crew rushed to help the woman and provided requirements for a “successful” childbirth, it added.
The woman gave birth to her baby who appeared in fine health, the paper said.
Al Qabas published a photo of a flight attendant carrying the baby.
Kuwait Airways said on Twitter the childbirth happened Tuesday on its flight bound for Manila.