Dubai: An Egyptian expat has reportedly escaped from security authorities at Kuwait International Airport while being deported after being convicted of drug abuse, local media reported.
According to Kuwait Ministry of Interior, the violator was re-arrested shortly after running away from police and was found hiding in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh, an area in Farwaniya Governorate. He was immediately deported to Egypt.
Upon being re-arrested and questioned about how he managed to escape, the suspect said that he took advantage of the policemen getting busy at the airport, and took a taxi to take refuge with one of his relatives.
Following the incident, two policemen have been arrested and referred to investigation over negligence charges.
A Kuwaiti newspaper, quoting informed sources, revealed that drugs are behind 65 per cent of the crimes that occur in the country, whether they are using, selling or promoting drugs.
In Kuwait, 650 people died of drug overdose over 9 years (2012-2020), with most of them being Kuwaiti citizens.