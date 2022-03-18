Cairo: Kuwait has said it will reintroduce the three-month entry visa next week as the country has largely eased COVID-19 restrictions.
The Interior Ministry said the three-month visa will take effect as of Sunday.
“The General Directorate of Residency Affairs announces the resumption of the validity system of entry visas for three months starting from March 20,” the ministry said.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government lifted most anti-coronavirus re-strictions and relaxed travel curbs after a marked drop in infection rates in the country of around 4.6 million people.
The relaxed measures allow unvaccinated travellers to enter the country, provided they present a negative PCR test result conducted 72 hours before the flight, go into seven-day domestic quarantine after arrival and do another negative PCR test on the seventh day to end the quarantine.
The fully vaccinated travellers are exempted from pre-arrival and on-arrival PCR tests as well as home quarantine.