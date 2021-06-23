Kuwait City: With many Indian nationals stranded outside of Kuwait due to COVID-19, the Indian embassy in Kuwait has launched a campaign for those looking to return. The embassy said in a statement they are collecting data on nationals who have a valid residency permit and are looking to return to Kuwait.
The embassy called on all Indians looking to be included in the campaign to fill out a form so that their information can be registered.
The announcement comes as Kuwait will be allowing non-Kuwaitis to enter starting August 1 after a six-month travel ban. For non-Kuwaitis to enter Kuwait they must received two doses of an authorised vaccine and they must hold a valid residency permit. The vaccines are: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.
Flights and travel ban
While non-Kuwaitis are able to enter Kuwait, flights between India and Kuwait are still halted after Kuwait suspended flights between the two countries on April 24 after India witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases.
So far, the Kuwaiti government has not announced whether there is a travel ban on certain countries. The travel bans and restrictions has resulted in many residents being stuck outside of Kuwait, unable to return or travel after they are not allowed back into the country.