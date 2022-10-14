Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities have seized drugs and alcohol with an estimated market value of around KD6 million in the past two weeks, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said.
The seized haul included 300 kilos of hashish and methamphetamine, a highly addictive stimulant locally known as shabu, Al Qabas added, citing security sources.
Authorities have also seized 23,000 bottles of alcohol and 150,000 narcotic tablets in the last two weeks, the sources added.
Earlier this week, Kuwait’s anti-drug police uncovered a narcotics ring of two Kuwaitis and a Yemeni in the possession of 40 kilograms of hashish and 150,000 Captagon drug tablets, the report said.
On October 11, Kuwaiti coastguard foiled an attempt to smuggle 90 kilograms of shabu with an estimated market value of around KD3 million, it added.
“In view of this ferocious wave to submerge the country with destructive drugs, the relevant agencies have stepped up their efforts against drug smugglers and exposing their novel methods to bring narcotics into the country,” the sources said.
Kuwait arrested 3,000 people in drug-related cases and seized record amounts of narcotics last year, according to Al Qabas.
The offenders included 1,500 Kuwaitis, 800 stateless Bidoons, 300 Egyptian expatriates and the rest belong to Syrian, Lebanese, Indian, Bangladeshi, and Pakistani nationalities, the paper said.
Around 866 more expatriates were deported from Kuwait for offences of taking drugs or possessing little amounts of drugs that did not warrant registering criminal cases against them.
During the last year, Kuwaiti anti-drug police seized nearly 1,700kg of hashish, the biggest haul in a single year.