Cairo: After a ban of more than a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, cafes and restaurants in Kuwait are allowed again to serve the shisha while observing health precautions.
The step is part of relaxed measures announced in Kuwait, which has recently seen a steep drop in COVID-19 cases.
The shisha providers are required to sterilise the water-pipe before and after use and serve it along with a disposable smoking hose.
“The latest decree of the Council of Ministers has allowed reopening of all commercial activities, including the shisha service,” Director-General of Municipality Ahmed Al Manfuhi said. “The decree only made an exception of children’s games [facilities] which will return to work as of September 1,” he told Al Qabas newspaper.
The official, who heads a committee in charge of implementing health rules, called on the café proprietors to comply with health regulations in place while serving the shisha.
Last May, the Kuwaiti government agreed to the reopening of cafes and restaurants in the country as part of a plan for gradual return to normal life, but kept a ban on the shisha service imposed in March last year.