Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti embassy in London clarified that all passengers travelling from Kuwait are required to quarantine upon their arrival in the UK, even if they are vaccinated, putting to rest misleading and incorrect news circulating on social media.
In a statement, the embassy said that travellers from Kuwait need to comply with the British health regulations which stipulates that all passengers arriving from an amber zone need to home quarantine for 10 days. In addition, they will need to conduct two PCR tests, one on day two and another on day eight.
For those who do not want to do the full 10 days, they can pay for an extra PCR test on day five and if it is negative they are free to leave quarantine.
This clarification comes as hundreds of Kuwaitis travel to London for the summer break.