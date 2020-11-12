Kuwait International Airport will commence 24-hour operation from November 17. Image Credit: AP

Kuwait City: In an official letter, the Director General of the Civil Aviation, Yousef Al Fawzan, announced that Kuwait International Airport will commence 24-hour operation from November 17.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Health stated during the committee’s meeting that they do not object to the 24-hour resumption as long as there is enough staff to ensure safety and organization.

In addition, a letter was sent to the National Aviation Services company (NAs) from the Director of operation at Kuwait’s Airport, Mansour Al Hashemi, allowing them to permit passengers to carry hand luggage on the plane.

34 banned countries

As for the 34 banned countries, an informed source told Al Rai that if the ban were to be lifted the health authorities would demand that all passengers arriving from the “high risk countries” undergo institutional quarantine at a hotel for seven days.

Then on the seventh day, they will be required to conduct a PCR test.

The source pointed out that among the health requirements is that the passengers prove, prior to arrival, that they have arranged for a seven-day hotel quarantine and show that they have paid for all the expenses from transportation and accommodation to the medical fees (PCR).

Travel ban

It’s been over two months since Kuwait enforced a travel ban on a number of countries the government has deemed as ‘high risk’.

On Tuesday, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the return of domestic workers that are stuck abroad in one of the 34 banned countries.

The travel ban was first announced on August 1, hours after the Kuwait airport resumed commercial travel, and originally included 31 countries. Then in August, Afghanistan was added to the list.