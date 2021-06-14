Kuwait City: On Monday, the spokesman of Kuwait's Ministry of Health, Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, announced they had recorded a number of cases of the Indian COVID-19 strain, known as the Delta variant, Kuwait’s state media reported.
This is the first time Kuwait has reported the detection of the mutant virus after it first emerged in India in October.
In a statement, Al Sanad said the Ministry of Health is conducting genetic examinations of the virus to study its pattern.
Delta strain
The World Health Organisation (WHO) designated the mutant as a “variant of concern” on May 10.
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, studies have shown the strain is more transmissible, compared to the other COVID-19 strains.
As of last Tuesday, the WHO stated the Delta variant had been identified in 74 countries.