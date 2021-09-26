Abu Dhabi: Kuwait has approved the administration of a third booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.
The ministry added it targets three groups at the current stage: those over the age of 60, the groups of most vulnerable to infection and those with immunodeficiency diseases.
Kuwait has been rated first among Gulf states in terms of recovery rates from COVID-19, with an average recovery rate of 99.2 per cent, according to the GCC Statistical Centre.
In a report published earlier this month, the centre said Kuwait was fourth about a year ago.
Dr. Khaled Al Jarallah, Head of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, said that the epidemiological situation in Kuwait was improving as the COVID-19 infections are on the decline with the country gradually reopening.
He stressed that vaccinating all those registered paves the way for expanding vaccination centres without prior reservation, and that vaccinating illegal workers prevents the outbreak of the virus and contributes to the addressing the pandemic.
Kuwait’s infection tally stood at more than 411,000, and deaths at more than 2,440.