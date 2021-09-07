Cairo: Direct commercial flights between Kuwait and India will resume today, after the Kuwaiti government last month lifted a ban on flights with six countries including India.
The Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has allowed five Kuwaiti and Indian airlines to initiate the direct flights between the two countries, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing sources at DGCA.
The Kuwaiti and Indian air companies have opened ticket booking between the two countries and the flights will cover several Indian destinations, including Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai, Al Qabas newspaper said, quoting “well-informed sources”.
Six direct flights from India are scheduled to land today in Kuwait, the sources added.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government approved resumption of flights with India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Bangladesh and Nepal after a suspension of several months due to COVID-19 concerns. Commercial flights with Egypt restarted on Sunday. Expatriates from Egypt and India make up the largest foreign communities in Kuwait.
Since August 1, vaccinated expatriates have been allowed to enter Kuwait, after a seven-month ban.