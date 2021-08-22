Article 9 of the law states that if a Kuwaiti man marries a non-Kuwaiti woman and then the marriage ends, the woman does not lose her citizenship unless she regains her original nationality or a new one. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Kuwait City: The Kuwaiti Supreme Committee for Nationality revoked the citizenship of 54 citizens, mainly females, who obtained nationalities of other countries.

The decision is in line with articles, 9, 10 and 11 of the 1959 Kuwaiti citizenship law.

Article 9 of the law states that if a Kuwaiti man marries a non-Kuwaiti woman and then the marriage ends, the woman does not lose her citizenship unless she regains her original nationality or a new one.

As for Article 10, a Kuwaiti woman does not lose her citizenship if she marries a non-Kuwaiti man, but the courts can revoke her citizenship if she obtains the nationality of her husband. Children and spouses of Kuwaiti women cannot receive Kuwaiti citizenship, a heavily debated topic in Kuwait, with many calling on reforming the law to allow women to pass on citizenship.

In terms of Article 11, a Kuwaiti can lose their citizenship if they acquire a new nationality voluntarily. In this case, the children and wives do not lose their citizenship except if they end up obtaining the nationality as well.

Citizenship problems

The topic of revoking citizenships in Kuwait has been widely discussed, as throughout the years several prominent political figures and outspoken critics of the government have been stripped of their citizenship.