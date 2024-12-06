Cairo: Cleaning services have returned to normal in schools in Kuwait after a crisis related to a strike staged by workers of contracted cleaning companies about overdue wages has been defused, Kuwaiti Minister of Education Jalal Al Tabtabei said.

“The Ministry of Education, under the directives of the political leadership and the Council of Ministers, has taken all the necessary measures to disburse due financial arrears to companies, after accurate reviews in accordance with the systems and regulations in effect, to ensure the continuation of services without interruption,” the official said in a statement.

Stressing cooperation between the government and private sectors, Al Tabtabei said that cleaning companies are partners in providing a “safe and healthy educational environment” that enhances the stability and continuity of the educational process.

He added that the Ministry of Education is committed to guaranteeing labour rights for the contracted companies in a way staving off future crises that could affect the continued provision of basic services in schools.

“Harming the learning environment for students, or disrupting the educational process is absolutely unacceptable,” he said, adding that the ministry will not dither to take the necessary measures to ensure that all required services are provided smoothly and on time.

“The ministry is fully committed to the systems and regulations governing work to guarantee the rights of all parties concerned,” said the official.