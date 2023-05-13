Dubai: Veteran Kuwaiti singer Abdul Karim Abdul Qader passed away on Friday evening after a battle with illness. He died at the age of 82 at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah Hospital. Abdul Karim died after a long journey of music during which he enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf Music library for the past 60 years.
Abdul Karim was one of the most celebrated singers in the GCC in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Moments after news broke of Abdul Karim Abdul Qader’s death Friday evening, social media was inundated with prayers and messages of grief and condolences.
Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi mourned Abdul Karim on his twitter account. “May Allah rest your soul in peace, “Bu Khalid”, and grant your family and us patience,” Al Jassmi said.
Abdul Karim’s death sparked an outpouring of condolences from Kuwaiti and Gulf artists.
Recently, the Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre presented one of its major productions chronicling the journey of veteran Kuwaiti singer Abdul Karim Abdul Qadir, who enchanted Arab audiences and enriched the Kuwaiti and Gulf music industry for six decades.
Abdul Karim, as his admirers refer to him, was able to present different forms of traditional Kuwaiti art forms such as Samri, Khammari, Lewa, and Tambura, in addition to his distinction in presenting more modern forms of music.