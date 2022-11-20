Cairo: A Bahraini driver, working at a power generating facility in Kuwait, has drowned, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The man worked as a diver at the Doha power station located off Kuwait’s northern coast, Al Rai added.
He drowned while doing some work off the site, the paper added, quoting a security source. He was retrieved from waters as medics and his colleagues unsuccessfully attempted to save him, the source added.
Neither his age nor the time of the incident was given
Swimming and diving are popular in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million mostly expatriates.