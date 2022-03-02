Dubai: An expat doctor working at the Kuwait Centre for Mental Health was brutally beaten by a drug addict, causing him skull fractures and brain hemorrhage, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the offender was brought to the centre following a quarrel that took place on Failaka Island, after police suspected he was a drug addict.
While being brought to the centre, the man is said to have attacked the doctor and viciously kicked him on his head while the policemen were busy with other stuff, causing him a fracture in his skull and a brain hemorrhage.
The doctor was taken to Al Sabah Hospital where he underwent an immediate operation. His health condition is said to be stable.
The Ministry of Health strongly condemned the incident, affirming its full support for all measures taken to preserve the rights of health practitioners.
Kuwaiti Minister of Health Dr Khaled Al Saeed, accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Dr. Mustafa Reda and Director of Al Sabah Specialised Medical District, Dr. Abdullatif Al Sahli, visited the doctor to check on his health condition.