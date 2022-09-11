Cairo: Six people, including three women, were arrested in Kuwait for suspected vote buying ahead of the country’s parliamentary election scheduled for September 29, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The suspects were arrested Saturday by the state security police in Kuwait City, accused of involvement in vote buying to the benefit of a parliamentary candidate in the first constituency, Al Jarida added.
The suspects are two delegates of the contender and four people, including three women. The six were arrested in a house in the area of Al Dasma in Kuwait City where they were involved in vote buying, the report said. There was no immediate comment from authorities.
“Investigations with them are still underway,” the paper quoted a security source as saying. “The buying process, conducted via bank links, is documented in audio and visual records,” the source added without giving details.
Last month, Kuwait formally dissolved parliament and installed a new government until the new election is held.
In June, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad announced the parliament’s dissolution and called for an early election.
The new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad took office last month. The previous government resigned in April after more than half members of the 50-strong parliament backed a no-cooperation motion against it.