Cairo: Employees at Kuwait’s different government institutions will get three days for the New Year holiday, a local newspaper has reported.
The official holiday will take place on Sunday, January 1, Al Anba added, citing what it called “well-informed” sources.
With Friday and Saturday being a weekend in the country, the New Year holiday will total three consecutive days.
Employees will report back to work on Monday, January 2.
Government agencies providing special services will have to determine their holiday while taking into consideration the common good, the sources said.