Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Minister of Interior, Anas Al Saleh, announced that 282 cases, involving 417 companies, are being reviewed by the Public Prosecution for illegal permit trading. During a televised programme on Saturday, Al Saleh mentioned that there are 526 people, 47 of which are citizens, involved in illegal permit trading.
The televised programme, hosted by KTV1, focused on illegal permit trading. Al Saleh was also joined by Marzouq Al Ghanem, National Assembly Speaker, and Mariam Al Aqeel, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor.
“My fellow MPs and I have proposed a bill to help fix the demographics imbalance as well as the issue of illegal permit trading. Article 4, the most important clause in my opinion, will create a compressive timeline that we can go off of,” explained Al Ghanem. “For example, today expats make up 70 per cent, next year they will make up 65 per cent, the year after 63 per cent, which will be based on decision by the cabinet.”
Al Ghanem also pointed out that job specialisation and educational background are important when addressing the demographics imbalance issue, not only nationality.
Fight against illegal permit trading
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has cracked down on illegal permit trading. Last week, two government officials were arrested for ties to a detained Bangladeshi MP. The government arrested Bangladeshi MP, Mohammed Shahid Islam, last month on charges of human trafficking, money laundering and bribery.
Currently, there are approximately 90,000 non-permit holders residing in Kuwait. The Ministry of Interior initiated an amnesty plan back in April, which led to the departure of 26,000 expats within 2 months.