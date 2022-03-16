Kuwait: The number of suicide cases in Kuwait is on the rise, with 25 people taking their own lives so far this year, Al Qabas newspaper reported.
Statistics showed the country’s suicide rate has increased by 50 per cent over the past two years.
According to sources, the majority of those who committed suicide in the last 70 days were Asians; those in the age group 19 to 35 constitute 60 per cent of the total number of suicide cases, and the 36 to 65 age group makes up 36 per cent.
Men constituted 80 per cent of the total number of suicide cases; 60 per cent of those who took their own lives were Indians and 8 per cent were Kuwaitis.
Meanwhile, the Kuwaiti Sociologists Association (KSA), has launched an awareness campaign in cooperation with government and civil society organisations under the slogan ‘Your life is valuable – Suicides, Challenges and Treatments’ to discuss the reasons for the increasing number of suicides among young people and teens in Kuwait during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initiative aims to provide psychological and social support to citizens and residents, confront negative thoughts that lead to suicide, and work to reduce and eliminate them, with the participation of many authorities and specialists.
Dr. Wafa Al Arada, Head of the Preventive Psychological Committee, said: “Suicide is a serious global phenomenon for public health, and according to the World Health Organisation, more than 800,000 people die annually as a result of suicide in the world, aged between 15 to 29 years, in addition to the elderly.”