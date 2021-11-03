Cairo: Kuwait deported 2,190 expatriates in October for violating the country’s laws amid a crackdown on illegal migrants, authorities have said.
The Interior Ministry’s relations and security media department said the deportations were in response to directives from Interior Minister Thamer Al Ali of taking swift legal measures against violators.
No breakdown of the deportees’ nationalities was provided.
Kuwait has repeatedly extended the grace period for illegal residents in the past months to allow time for them to legalise their status.
The Gulf country of around 4.6 million people mostly migrant workers has in recent months sought to redress its demographic imbalance amid fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.