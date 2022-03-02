Cairo: Two Asian expatriates had taken their lives in Kuwait amid a reported rise in suicide attempts in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
A Bangladeshi man had hanged himself to death inside a room he had shared with others in the area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh in Al Farwaniya, Al Anba said.
Police opened an investigation into the case.
The incident came hours after an Asian man had committed suicide by hanging himself inside a workers’ residence in the vicinity of the Kuwait airport, which is under construction, the paper said.
Police are investigating the case.
Motives for suicide in both cases are yet to be established.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Last month, an Indian expatriate committed suicide by hanging himself inside his room in the area of Jleeb Al Shuyoukh.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas newspaper as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.