Dubai: At least 1,875 expat teachers in Kuwait will be terminated at the end of the 2022/2023 academic year, as part of a plan to Kuwaitise educational jobs, local media reported quoting a Ministry of Education’s source.
The move follows the directives of the Minister of Education, Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Hamad Al Adwani to Kuwaitise educational jobs, Aljarida newspaper reported.
According to the Ministry of Education, the services of all expat teachers will be phased out in specialisations where 25 per cent or less expatriate teachers are present, and they will be replaced by Kuwaiti teachers. For specialisations where more than 25 per cent of expat teachers are present, the replacement plan will be carried out gradually, reaching 100 per cent over several years, with the pace of replacement being closely tied to the rate of hiring Kuwaiti nationals.
The Kuwaitisation of educational supervisory positions, such as department heads, will be determined based on the number of qualified Kuwaiti candidates on waiting lists and an estimate of those who meet the candidacy requirements in the current academic year. Majors without candidates on waiting lists are excluded. The specialisations that will be Kuwaitised for female teachers cover Islamic studies, Arabic, English, social studies, history, geography, psychology and sociology, science, biology, geology, art education, decoration, electricity and mechanics, and computer science.
Meanwhile, the specialisations that will be Kuwaitised for male teachers include six majors — Islamic education, history, psychology and sociology, electricity and mechanics and computer science. Teachers for social studies will not be replaced this year to ensure the preparation of graduates in teacher preparation colleges.