Dubai: More than 1,500 students, teachers and administrative workers in Kuwait schools, educational districts and various sectors of the Ministry of Education are now infected with COVID-19.
According to Al Anba newspaper, the Public Education Sector has instructed the educational districts to submit statistics showing the number of students, teachers and administrative workers infected with coronavirus, but the numbers were surprising as statistics only include last week‘s cases.
Over the past few weeks, Kuwait has been reporting an upward trend in the daily COVID-19 infections, which prompted authorities to tighten restrictions and re-impose some anti-COVID-19 measures.
The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Ministry of Justice have re-imposed coronavirus curbs due to the recent rapid surge in infections and emergence of the new and ultra-transmittable omicron variant.
According to the MoH’s latest figures, Kuwait registered 2,999 additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday, increasing the total number of infections to 433,919, while zero fatalities were recorded, keeping the death toll at 2,471.