Dubai: At least 12 expats miraculously survived after an elevator cabin suddenly fell off the 10th floor in Kuwait while all were inside, local media reported.
Twelve expats were injured while four others who were also inside the cabin were unharmed.
The incident took place on Friday inside a commercial building located in Jleeb Al Shuyoukh area, Farwaniya Governorate.
Kuwaiti authorities launched an investigation into the incident to learn about the reasons behind the lift malfunction.
Last month, an Indian youth from Kerala died after getting stuck in an elevator that moved unexpectedly by itself in Mangaf City, Kuwait. Mohammad Shafi, a native of Chamravattam in Kerala’s Malappuram district, was trapped in a lift and died.
Shafi, a supermarket employee, had arrived to deliver goods after breaking his fast on the first day of Ramadan. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and recovered the body.