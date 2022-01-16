Dubai: More than 11,000 traffic fines have been recorded in Kuwait every day in the last year, local media reported.
According to Al Qabas newspaper, the most reported fine was distracted driving, which was the leading cause of accidents. In addition, more than four million traffic violations were recorded by traffic cameras, traffic men, and other concerned departments.
Driving without licence was also among the violations recorded for which many expats were deported last year. According to Kuwaiti law, reckless driving, driving without a valid driving licence or driving a vehicle a person is not permitted to drive as per the driving licence, is punishable by KD100 fine and/or one month in jail.
Earlier last September, Kuwait’s government proposed huge increases in penalties and fines for traffic offences in a bid to combat rising violations.
The law would allow for fines to be raised to between 200-500 dinars ($654-$1,635) for traffic offences such as reckless driving, running a red light, speeding, or driving without a number plate, the Times reported. A three-month jail term has also been proposed.
The current law has most fines pegged as only 10 dinars, with none exceeding 50 dinars, meaning that the proposed fines would be a dramatic increase for road users.