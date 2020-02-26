All cases in Kuwait are patients who came from Iran

Kuwaiti women wear protective masks at the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: The Ministry of Health in Kuwait announced that the number of new infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) has risen to 18 so far, as a result of new confirmed infections with the virus on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the seven newly diagnosed cases on Wednesday were all people who visited Iran.

In the statement ministry assured that "all cases are stable and the approved protocols of isolation are [being] administered and all patients [are] receiving the necessary medical care in one of the hospitals prepared and equipped to receive patients."

By Tuesday night, February 25, Kuwait had reported 11 cases.

Also on Monday, Kuwait's civil aviation authority announced that it had suspended all flights to and from South Korea, Thailand, and Italy after reports of an outbreak of coronavirus in the countries.